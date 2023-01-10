Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

Barcelona are now showing an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Chelsea are in talks to sign the player for a January move, but Barcelona are showing interest in Thuram for the summer.

The financial problems at Barcelona are well documented and the fact Thuram is a free agent in June is definitely something that will intrigue the Spanish club.

Barca are expected to explore the free agent market in June, and Thuram will be one of the best prospects on that list.

Barcelona are showing an interest in Marcus Thruam. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Ferran Martinez, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Marcus Thuram but it will not be for a January move.

This may give Chelsea the edge in the deal. The Blue's are interested in a January move and would give Monchengladbach a small fee to take the player out his contract.

Marcus Thuram could ultimately decide to turn down Chelsea's approaches in favour of waiting for a summer move to Barcelona. That is likely the only way Barcelona win a race with Chelsea for the player.

Chelsea want a January move for Marcus Thuram which may give them the edge over Barcelona. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Chelsea view the opportunity to sign Thuram as a massive one. The Frenchman is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga with ten goals and to get him for a fee of around £10million in January is enticing internally at Chelsea.

Negotiations will continue between Chelsea, Monchengladbach and Thuram over the next few days. Barcelona will be hoping they collapse.

