November 20, 2021
Report: Barcelona Interested in Signing Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

Xavi's Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, according to reports.

The Danish centre-back is out of contract with the Blues next summer, alongside the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea's defence is currently one of the strongest in the world, having conceded just one goal from open play in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

As reported by Gerard Romero, Barcelona are keen on signing the defender, who is yet to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona have also shown interest in signing Chelsea stars Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech, in a complete club rebuild for the Catalan side.

Following a lot of speculation as to the contract situations of Chelsea's defenders, Thomas Tuchel has reassured fans that both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are in contract talks at the club.

“Absolutely. Things are handled very mature, very respectful and very clear. Of course there are some delays with Toni and Andreas in the moment.

"Listen, for Andreas, from my point of view, everybody wants the same thing. The coach wants the same thing, the club want the same thing and the players wants the same thing. 

"Obviously, I expect some good news in the next days. Every case is different. You can end up in situations like this but the situations are handled by all sides very carefully, very calm and very mature.

"So, during the process we can produce performances that we need to fulfil our goals. That is the most important thing.”

