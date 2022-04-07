Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Interested in Signing Chelsea's Mason Mount

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has a contract running until 2024 but Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring him to Spain.

As per Foot Mercato, via Tribal Football, Barcelona are in the market for a free-scoring attacking midfielder and Mount is high on their list.

There is reportedly a belief within the Barcelona camp that Chelsea's change of ownership and the uncertainty surrounding the Club has offered the Spaniards an opening to tempt Mount to make a move abroad.

This comes as the Spanish Club have previously been linked with Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner in the past.

It is unclear as to whether Mount would be interested in moving from Chelsea after breaking into the first team under Frank Lampard and becoming a key part of Thomas Tuchel's plans since.

John Terry has recently named the midfielder as his preferred replacement as Chelsea captain if Azpilicueta is to depart for Barcelona.

"He has been superb and as you said, there are many ways to skin a cat," Terry told Stadium Astro when speaking on the current Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta.

"He does it differently. His performances first and foremost have to speak for themselves, and they certainly do that.

"When your captain it’s important that you are a consistent performer, week in and week out. You give a solid seven or eight out of 10 every week. He does that for the group."

Therefore, it seems unlikely that Mount would entertain talks with Barcelona if they come knocking.

