Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Barcelona have shown an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante's time at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end, and Barcelona have shown an interest in signing him due to the fact his contract runs out next summer. Chelsea are at the moment reluctant to offer Kante a new deal due to his contract length demands.

Kante wants to stay at the club for a further four years, but Chelsea are not prepared to offer the player that amount of time on a new deal. Kante may now run down his contract which expires next year, and become a free agent.

Barcelona have spoken today of their desire to sign free agents.

Barcelona are interested in N'Golo Kante.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have been in contact with the entourage of N'Golo Kante regarding a possible move next summer when his contract with Chelsea runs out.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany today spoke about Barcelona focusing on the free agent market in the coming months, and N'Golo Kante fits into that criteria next summer.

"We've to focus more and more on the market of players who are free".

"This year we have done it with Kessié, Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Bellerín, with many more to come".

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona do make a move for Kante, but judging by the words of Mateu Alemany, it is a strong possibility and one to watch in the coming months.

