Report: Barcelona Keen on Chelsea Target Kounde But A Deal Is Seeming 'Very Complicated'

Sevilla centre-back and Chelsea target, Jules Kounde, is a player who has caught the eye of Barcelona manager, Xavi, although a deal for the player seems 'very complicated', according to reports.

The French defender still has two more seasons, after the current campaign, on his contract, with his contract expiring in June 2024, however he has been of interest to Chelsea for some time now.

With Barcelona's defence in need of a re-shape, the club are assessing their options, after two Blues defenders have been linked with a move to Xavi's squad.

imago1010036573h

As per Reshad Rahman, Kounde is a player Xavi is fond of, but a deal for the 23-year-old still seems 'very complicated'.

The Frenchman has been on Chelsea's radar for a while now, after he very nearly made the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021.

Read More

While the move didn't end up happening, Kounde is still of huge interest to the west London side, with recent reports stating that he is a 'priority signing' for Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of the summer.

Three of Chelsea's current defenders, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract in the summer and have all been linked with moves away.

imago1008809168h (1)

The pair's potential exit has been labelled as 'practically done' by Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV, meaning Tuchel will likely be desperate to get Kounde on his side to replace reinforce his defensive options.

With Barcelona's tough economic state at the moment, it is likely that the European champions will be able to outbid their Catalan opposition for Kounde should a standoff take place.

