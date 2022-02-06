Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Keen to Sign Chelsea Duo Azpilicueta and Christensen in Coming Days

Barcelona are currently working day and night to agree a deal with Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are looking at strong players to bolster their squads while limiting spending given the strenuous financial situation of the club.

Both Blues defenders are coming to the end of their contract and will be available as free agents in the summer of 2022.

imago1002015511h

As reported by SPORT, Barcelona's international director of football, Jordi Cruyff, are currently working on securing potential summer signings already, with Azpilicueta and Christensen on the radar in the immediate future.

The report states that the club are looking to focus all their economic effort on a top centre forward, with the other potential signings coming free of charge.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed a three-season deal with Azpilicueta who can reinforce their strengths at centre-back and right-back.

However, as per the Athletic, Chelsea still remain confident that they will hold on to captain Azpilicueta.

imago1009558765h

The report states: "The main factor in Azpilicueta’s situation is being caused by Barcelona being prepared to give him a three-year deal to move to the Nou Camp, whereas Chelsea are thought to have only proposed one year with the option for a second. In saying that, sources within the club remain confident he will stay."

Christensen, on the other hand, is keen on a move to the Catalan club, but he has other offers on the table and Barcelona have been looking at other options in defence.

