Report: Barcelona Keeping Close Eye on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Chelsea defender and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, according to reports.

Chelsea have a number of defenders out of contract at the end of the season including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva.

Barcelona, who currently sit well behind Real Madrid in La Liga, are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are currently worried that Azpilicueta may leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Talks between player and club have not progressed since the west London side were relaxed about the Spaniard's longstanding loyalty to the club.

They also report that the length of contract Azpilicueta is after has proved to be a problem, especially since his first team place has been taken in recent months by Reece James.

If he is to leave, Barcelona appear to lead the race for his signature, with the player free to negotiate with other clubs from January onwards.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Spanish international and see him as a suitable replacement for Kieran Trippier, who may move back to the Premier League.

Reports had previously suggested that Azpilicueta would sign a contract extension, with the Blues captain speaking out about the situation.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

