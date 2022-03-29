Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Looking to Secure Cesar Azpilicueta Signing 'at All Costs'

La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'at all costs', according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the west London side since 2012, when he joined from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

He has gone on to become the club's most successful player, and has been the captain of the World and European Champions since 2019. 

imago1008938273h

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Universal, Barcelona are looking to sign the Spanish international 'at all costs'.

Azpilicueta's contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Catalan side showing long standing interest in signing him should he leave west London.

Previous reports have suggested that Barcelona are 'really confident' of securing the 32-year-old defender for their next campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However there is said to be a clause in his contract that should he play a certain number of games this season his deal will be extended, a number that is now believed to have been reached.

imago1008532558h

Azpilicueta has recently spoken on the players' focus on football despite the situation surrounding the club, with the World and European Champions currently up for sale.

"We are living in moments of uncertainty at Chelsea, that is the reality. The uncertainty isn't great, but what we players have to do is work. We are entering a decisive phase of the season and the situation is out of our hands. 

"We are experiencing something new. Day by day we discover information but on a day-to-day basis nothing has affected us. We have not experienced major changes but the predisposition for the squad has always been to act in the right way. 

"There is unity and strength from the team and the fans.We are living in a moment of uncertainty, but we are very united. There is always a predisposition to help out where we can."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010318695h
News

Report: Chelsea & Raine Warn Shortlisted Bidders Against Public Briefings During Takeover Talks

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010304079h
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Very Interested' in Return to Germany Amid Links to Borussia Dortmund

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010300752h
News

'That Really Meant a Lot' - Harvey Vale Reveals Proudest Moment of Chelsea Career so Far

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0046129121h (2)
News

Ricketts Family Handed Chelsea Takeover Boost After Paul Canoville Meeting

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010077512h (1)
News

'Brings the Team Together' - Thiago Silva Outlines Role Played by Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea Captain

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010595468h
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner One of Borussia Dortmund's 'Main Targets' This Summer

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

Report: Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Expected in London for Talks With Board & Thomas Tuchel

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1008826839h
News

'A Big Help to me' - Harvey Vale Names Chelsea Teammate Who Has Been Beneficial to His Progress

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago