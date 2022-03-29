Report: Barcelona Looking to Secure Cesar Azpilicueta Signing 'at All Costs'

La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'at all costs', according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the west London side since 2012, when he joined from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

He has gone on to become the club's most successful player, and has been the captain of the World and European Champions since 2019.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Universal, Barcelona are looking to sign the Spanish international 'at all costs'.

Azpilicueta's contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Catalan side showing long standing interest in signing him should he leave west London.

Previous reports have suggested that Barcelona are 'really confident' of securing the 32-year-old defender for their next campaign.

However there is said to be a clause in his contract that should he play a certain number of games this season his deal will be extended, a number that is now believed to have been reached.

Azpilicueta has recently spoken on the players' focus on football despite the situation surrounding the club, with the World and European Champions currently up for sale.

"We are living in moments of uncertainty at Chelsea, that is the reality. The uncertainty isn't great, but what we players have to do is work. We are entering a decisive phase of the season and the situation is out of our hands.

"We are experiencing something new. Day by day we discover information but on a day-to-day basis nothing has affected us. We have not experienced major changes but the predisposition for the squad has always been to act in the right way.

"There is unity and strength from the team and the fans.We are living in a moment of uncertainty, but we are very united. There is always a predisposition to help out where we can."

