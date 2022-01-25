Report: Talks Ongoing Between Cesar Azpilicueta & Barcelona as Contract Offered Ahead of Summer Transfer

Barcelona have offered Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year contract to join the club from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Chelsea captain is set to leave this summer when his current deal expires at Stamford Bridge, ten years on from joining the club in the summer of 2012 from Marseille.

Azpilicueta, 32, has attracted interest from Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but talks have advanced with the former as they step up their pursuit of the versatile defender.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have made a two-year offer, plus the option of a further year, to Azpilicueta to return to Spain this summer.

A final decision over his future hasn't yet been made as Chelsea sit tight to learn Azpilicueta's fate.

Barcelona are also keen on Andreas Christensen, another Blues defender who is out of contract this summer.

Back in December 2021, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Azpilicueta's future and insisted he wasn't concerned that an agreement hadn't been struck with the captain.

"I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

As uncertainty continued over Azpilicueta's future in the English capital, earlier this month he placed on record his 'trust and confidence' in the club and is focused on having a 'very good season'.

He told the official Chelsea website: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game.

"They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

