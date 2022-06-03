Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona May Look to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku This Summer

Barcelona may make a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer if they are unable to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to reports. 

Questions have been raised over the future of the Belgian striker in recent weeks as a result of a his poor season in front of goal back at the Blues. 

There is speculation that he may leave the club just one year after he joined, with a move back to his former side Inter Milan potentially on the cards. 

However Mundo Deportivo are reporting, via BeSoccer, that Barcelona may look to sign Lukaku this summer if they are unable to acquire Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Chelsea forward is said to be the Catalan side's 'plan B' should they not sign Lewandowski, with the Polish international expressing his desire to leave Munich this summer.

Should the Bundesliga side not allow the striker to go to Barcelona, then the latter would then make a move for Lukaku.

A loan deal would be the likely outcome as a result of the club's 'delicate financial situation', but they may be able to pay his salary, although it is suggested that his earnings at Barcelona may not be 'huge money'.

Other reports have suggested that Chelsea would prefer to let Lukaku join Bayern rather than former side Inter should he leave, due to the fact that it would aid the Blues' pursuit for Lewandowski.

However Lukaku is said to be pushing for a move back to the San Siro, where he won the Serie A title in the season before he made his return to Stamford Bridge.

