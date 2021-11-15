Report: Barcelona 'Monitor' Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Contract Situation Ahead of Transfer

Spanish giants Barcelona are monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

The defender is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, alerting Barcelona.

As per ESPN, Barcelona are showing an interest in Azpilicueta, who they have been interested in previously.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are hopeful that the defender will extend but Barcelona are ready to pounce if he doesn't.

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 'values his ability' to play at right-back in a four man defence or as a right sided centre back in a back three.

The deal could make sense as Barcelona attempt to add experience to their relitavely young squad but Chelsea will be keen to tie up their captain with a new deal as they face the risk of losing Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva at the end of the season too.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Azpilicueta has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said previously.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube