Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

    Author:

    Barcelona are monitoring the situations of Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports.

    The attackers all compete for starting spots in the Blues attack, but also face competition from the likes of Mason Mount and Timo Werner when fit.

    Their lack of minutes on the pitch could see them leave the club, with Barcelona keeping an eye on them.

    imago1007845624h

    According to Sport, the La Liga giants are keen on bringing either Pulisic, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to the club.

    Pulisic has only featured four times for Chelsea this season, having tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the campaign before an ankle injury ruled him out for several weeks. He recently returned to action as a substitute against Malmo a couple of weeks ago.

    Ziyech has made recent appearances in Blue due to Mount, Werner and Romelu Lukaku suffering injuries. However, reports in the past few days have suggested he may be looking to leave the club in January.

    Read More

    Hudson-Odoi has featured 11 times for Chelsea so far this season. He had previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but has enjoyed good spells under Thomas Tuchel.

    imago1007748545h (1)

    With the Blues having so much quality in the attacking positions, it is hard for all three to feature regularly when they are competing for starts in the same positions.

    The return of Chelsea's injured players could see the further limitation of the trio's gametime, with the likes of Barcelona potentially making moves for them if their situations don't change.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Pulisic x Ziyech x Hudson-Odoi
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

    just now
    imago1007758972h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007845557h
    News

    'He is Fit' - Kai Havertz Handed Fitness Boost After Recent Injury

    57 minutes ago
    imago1007861480h
    Transfer News

    Report: Ross Barkley Move From Chelsea to Newcastle in Doubt

    18 hours ago
    imago1007052522h
    Transfer News

    Report: Fee Required for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni Revealed

    18 hours ago
    imago1007239660h
    News

    Mason Mount Set for Early Chelsea Return After Gareth Southgate Makes England Admission

    19 hours ago
    imago1007793258h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Lead Race for Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni

    20 hours ago
    imago1003333690h (1)
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 13 November

    20 hours ago