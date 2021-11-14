Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

Barcelona are monitoring the situations of Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports.

The attackers all compete for starting spots in the Blues attack, but also face competition from the likes of Mason Mount and Timo Werner when fit.

Their lack of minutes on the pitch could see them leave the club, with Barcelona keeping an eye on them.

According to Sport, the La Liga giants are keen on bringing either Pulisic, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to the club.

Pulisic has only featured four times for Chelsea this season, having tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the campaign before an ankle injury ruled him out for several weeks. He recently returned to action as a substitute against Malmo a couple of weeks ago.

Ziyech has made recent appearances in Blue due to Mount, Werner and Romelu Lukaku suffering injuries. However, reports in the past few days have suggested he may be looking to leave the club in January.

Hudson-Odoi has featured 11 times for Chelsea so far this season. He had previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but has enjoyed good spells under Thomas Tuchel.

With the Blues having so much quality in the attacking positions, it is hard for all three to feature regularly when they are competing for starts in the same positions.

The return of Chelsea's injured players could see the further limitation of the trio's gametime, with the likes of Barcelona potentially making moves for them if their situations don't change.

