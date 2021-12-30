Report: Barcelona Move into 'Pole Position' for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen as Pre-Agreement Wanted 'Shortly'

FC Barcelona have moved into pole position to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and want to reach a pre-agreement shortly, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per Diario SPORT, Barcelona are in pole position for the Dane and are looking to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

This comes after reports that the Catalan club 'almost closed negotiations' with the defender in the last few months, after being very attentive of the situation.

Christensen has made 146 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club so far, with his only goal coming against Malmo in the Champions League in October.

He has recently changed his representatives after talks with Chelsea over a contract renewal broke down.

The most recent contract talks had stalled with Chelsea as he was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months.

However, it appears that now a move to Barcelona appears the most likely option.

This comes after news that Cesar Azpilicueta is also 'very close' to making a move to the Catalan club as an agreement has been made in principle and only a 'few personal issues' can change the course of a transfer at the end of the season.

Therefore, Chelsea are set to lose two of their defensive giants to the La Liga club and could be in for an overhaul come the summer transfer window.

