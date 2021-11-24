Report: Barcelona Switch Proposed to Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was proposed the opportunity to join La Liga giants Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season, according to reports.

There have been questions raised over the future of the Blues centre-back as he is yet to agree a new deal at the club, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

However, recent reports have also suggested that talks between him and Chelsea have been positive.

Speaking to Talk Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano said that the Danish defender was offered to join Barcelona as a free agent, a move that would take place next summer.

Despite this, there is belief that both his camp and the Blues will agree an extension and ensure he remains at the club for future seasons.

At just 25-years-old, Christensen is still yet to enter his prime playing years, so Chelsea will be keen to tie him down for longer in order to compete on all fronts.

He has featured 140 times for the club scoring just the one goal, which came in the 4-0 win against Malmo in October.

Christensen is not the only defender at Chelsea who will see their current contracts expire should they not agree new deals. Antonio Rudiger is also yet to sign an extension at the club, with the German edging closer to an exit from west London next summer amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could also leave upon the expiration of their deals next year but they are expected to stay at the club.

