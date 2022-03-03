Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Now 'More Than Confident' of Signing Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are now 'more than confident' of signing Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen after putting forward an improved offer in the last 48 hours, according to reports.

The Danish defender will be out of contract at the end of the current season and as such, he has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

While both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund seem keen on the 25-year-old, it would appear as though his inevitable destination is going to be Barcelona.

imago1008114827h (1)

As per Fabrizio Romano, Xavi's side have improved their proposed contract offered to Christensen within the last 48 hours, and now there is a five year deal on the table.

Xavi is reported to be pushing hard to sign the Chelsea defender as he is a key asset to his plans moving forward with the club.

Read More

The report goes on to state that Bayern are still trying, but Barcelona are now 'more than confident' they will sign him.

The deal has been in the works for a while now as it was recently reported that the player had given a verbal OK to the Catalan side's conditions.

imago1007845397h

Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis as they deal with the potential departure of Antonio Rudiger too, who is also nearing the end of his contract.

With the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interested, his destination is, as of yet, unknown.

imago1007758693h
