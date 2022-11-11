Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Open To Selling Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong.

Frenkie De Jong was unfortunately for Chelsea fans the one that got away in the summer. The saga was one that went on for the whole window, but in the end e Jong stayed at Barcelona.

The saga however does not seem to be over, De Jong's game time has been limited at times in the Barca side this year, although it has improved as of late. 

The Catalan club are reportedly still interested in offloading the Dutch midfielder, as they attempt to raise funds to sign other players.

Barcelona could be open to selling Frenkie De Jong in January.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona could be open to selling Frenkie De Jong in a bid to raise funds, which can only be music to the ears of Chelsea.

Chelsea were involved in a well documented battle with Manchester United for the signature of Frenkie in the summer, but both clubs were left empty handed as the midfielder decided to stay at Barcelona.

The story however never felt fully over, as Barcelona still had the issue of De Jong's salary increase, and the deferred wages they owed him.

Chelse have heavy interest in Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong is yet to sign a new deal or publicly take a pay-cut, which means Barcelona still have financial issues with keeping him at the club.

If Barcelona do decide to sell De Jong in January, it could come down to a battle between Manchester United and Chelsea again for his signature.

