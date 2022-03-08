Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Plan to Progress Azpilicueta Talks After Securing Chelsea's Christensen

Barcelona are planning to progress talks with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta after Andreas Christensen is set to join the Spanish club, according to reports. 

The Blues skipper is out of contract at the end of the season, and like Christensen, is free to talk to overseas clubs regarding a summer move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona plan to progress talks with Azpilicueta in the coming weeks.

imago1010231644h

It has been reported that Christensen will be a Barcelona player this week after completing the first part of his medical last week.

Now, they will focus their attention on Azpilicueta, who they also wish to sign from Chelsea on a free transfer.

It was previously reported that Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

imago1010231579h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

The club will be hoping that their captain commits to a one-year extension but it would be no surprise to see his successful tenure at Stamford Bridge come to an end.

