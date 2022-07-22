Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona President Confirms Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has revealed that Sevilla's Jules Kounde will sign for Chelsea this summer.

It seems like there are only two clubs in the race for the signature of Sevilla's Kounde this summer.

Chelsea, who are in need of a first-team centre-back, and Barcelona, who just want to sign every player in the world.

However, the Blues are currently in a much better situation than the Spanish side having had a £55milliom bid accepted by Sevilla.

Kounde

Barcelona are yet to have made contact with the Spanish side but it's said they have asked Kounde to wait for them.

Unfortunately for the Cules, Sevilla want to get this deal done as soon as possible and they're trying to force the Frenchman to join Chelsea.

The main reason why Chelsea are leading the race for the 23-year-old is the wages that they're offering him.

Barca can only offer him around €6m a year, whereas Todd Bohely has reportedly offered Kounde a staggering €12m per season.

Jules Kounde

Now, it looks like Barcelona are resigned to not signing the Frenchman this summer transfer window.

When speaking to a fan, Spanish outlet Relevo, via Reshad Rahman, Barca's president Joan Laporta was asked if they will be signing Kounde this summer.

However, Laporta seemed to shut it down, claiming that the Frenchman will be signing for Tuchel's Chelsea side.

“Kounde? No, he will sign for Chelsea," Laporta said.

