Report: Barcelona Provide Chelsea's Andreas Christensen With 'Guarantee' Ahead of Signing

Barcelona have provided Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen with a 'guarantee' that their stance over his signing has not changed, according to reports.

The Danish international was reported to have agreed a move to the Catalan giants months ago, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta hinting, back in March, at his imminent arrival in the future.

Since then, Barcelona have continued to work on their transfer strategy ahead of the summer as they look to bolster their squad on limited funds.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in no position to change their plans over the signing of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, having given them their 'guarantee'.

The two players, whose arrivals have been speculated about for months, cannot be registered due to the Financial Fair Play situation at present.

Romano reports, however, that it is simply a matter of time.

Barcelona are currently on a tight budget considering their financial situation and, as such, are looking to bolster their squad with 'cheap' options.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have both reportedly been offered moves to Barcelona, with the latter of the two 'much closer' to a transfer.

In exchange, considering money is tight at the Catalan side, Barcelona are considering letting go of Chelsea target Sergiño Dest, as well as goalkeeper Neto.

While nothing is certain for now, Barcelona are certainly keen to follow through with their plan of re-jigging their squad on a tight budget.

Chelsea, on the other hand, with a transfer budget of £200 million thanks to new owner Todd Boehly, are in a much better financial position going into the summer.

