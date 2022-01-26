Report: Barcelona Reach Full Agreement With Cesar Azpilicueta in Move From Chelsea

La Liga giants Barcelona have reached a full agreement with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta for a move in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since arriving from Marseille in 2012 and is now in his tenth season in west London.

However there has been speculation over his future at Chelsea as his contract expires at the end of the season, and the Spaniard has been linked with potential moves to clubs in his home country.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Xavi Campos, via Barca Times on Twitter, Barcelona have been able to reach a full agreement with Azpilicueta.

The move will take place at the end of the season and he will leave the English capital to join the Catalan side.

A move would spell the end of his ten years at Thomas Tuchel's side, in which he has become one of the club's most successful players.

However, other reports have said that the Blues are waiting on their captain's decision over his future.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fabrizio Romano said: "Barcelona are 'working to sign' Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer. Talks are ongoing. A two-year contract, plus the option of a further year, has been proposed. Chelsea are waiting on Azpilicueta's final decision over future."

Alongside Azpilicueta, Chelsea could also lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents in the summer, with Thiago Silva being the only centre-back to have signed a new deal when his previous contract was set to expire.

Even though a final decision is yet to have been made, there is still a chance that the Blues could lose their captain at the end of the campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube