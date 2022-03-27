Report: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Eager to Sign Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Three clubs are interested in taking Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku off the hands of Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The three clubs include Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who are all in the market for a good striker option right now.

Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with Erling Haaland, but his destination is still up in the air, while Bayern will be eyeing up a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

As per Fichajes, via Barca Universal, Lukaku is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Lukaku has had an up-and-down time to his return to Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker was previously at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 before he moved to Everton for three years.

Then, following stints at Manchester United and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old returned to the Blues last summer. In a total of 19 league games this year, he has registered just five goals, which many Blues fans are unhappy with.

Now, it appears that a host of top clubs across Europe are interested in his services.

It is likely that any potential deal between Lukaku and another club is likely to be decided after the prospective sale of Chelsea.

The club takeover is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, meaning we will know the future of the club soon enough.

