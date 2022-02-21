Barcelona are extremely confident of signing Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to hold formal talks with Chelsea over extending his stay in west London.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have already made their mood after acting on their serious interest, tabling a two-year offer plus the option of a further year to the Spain international.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Azpilicueta is still considering his future with no final decision yet made, however as per Sport's Toni Juanmarti in Spain, Barcelona are 'really confident' that Azpilicueta will make the switch back to his home country.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his captain, as do the club, and recently fired a warning to his out of contract stars as he continues to be pressed over their future - both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also out of contract at the end of the season.

"The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion," the German said recently.

IMAGO / PA Images

On Azpilicueta specifically, Tuchel added: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube