Report: Barcelona Refuse to Rule Out Potential Dest Exit Amid Interest From Chelsea

Sources inside Barcelona football club have refused to rule out a potential exit for wing-back Sergiño Dest amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The US international was left out in his side's Spanish Supercup El Clasico fixture on Wednesday evening.

Although it is also being reported that the 21-year-old is determined to fight for his place at the Camp Nou.

As reported by ESPN, Dest's potential departure from the Catalan giants is not being ruled out after the wing-back has fallen out of favour under Xavi in recent weeks.

Since the return of Barcelona legend Dani Alves to the club, Dest has struggled for game time on the right flank where he usually appears.

With Ben Chilwell out of action for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea for close to the remainder the rest of the season, the European champions are on the hunt for someone else to reinforce their wide areas.

Barcelona have recently set their asking price for the former Ajax prodigy at €20 million, although it was also recently reported that the Catalan side may be open to loaning him out.

Tuchel has remained coy on Chelsea's plans in the January market as they continue to assess their options to resolve their wing-back problems.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality," said Tuchel on potential incomings this month. 

"We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no."

