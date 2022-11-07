Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Rule Out Signing Jorginho Over Wage Demands

Barcelona have ruled out signing Chelsea's Jorginho over his wage demands.

Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in signing Jorginho has a free agent next summer when his contract at Chelsea expired, but they have reportedly distanced themselves from the move.

The Catalan club reportedly no longer have interest in the Chelsea midfielder, who could still stay at Chelsea if they can convince him to sign a new deal to extend his stay in London.

Juventus also have an interest in Jorginho, and they are yet to distance themselves from signing the Italian.

According to TodoFichajes, Barcelona have ruled out signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho over the player's high wages demands. Barcelona had interest, but Jorginho is demanding too much money.

Jorginho reportedly wants an annual fee of €10million-a year, and a signing on fee of €12million a year. This is a sum of money Barcelona are not willing to pay, and they have reportedly ended their interest in Jorginho.

Chelsea could still sign the player to a new contract, but they are having similar problems with his high wage demands. The Italian midfielder may need to lower his demands to commit to a club.

Jorginho vs Aston Villa

Jorginho could sign a new deal at Chelsea, but may have to lower his demands.

Juventus also have interest in Jorginho, and a return to Italy may be something that interests the player. It is not known if Juventus would be willing to pay the some of money he wants as of yet.

Jorginho's future remains unresolved as of now.

