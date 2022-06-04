Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona 'Serious' About Jules Kounde Interest Despite Chelsea Leading Race

Barcelona are 'serious' about their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea currently lead the race for the Frenchman, according to reports.

The 23-year-old seems destined for a move to Stamford Bridge after being heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea for over a year.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's interest in Kounde is 'serious'.

imago1012052680h

The Catalan giants are likely to pose the most threat to Chelsea's pursuit of the defender but he looks set to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues have reportedly asked Kounde to ignore any offers from other clubs, including Barcelona, amid their interest in the French international.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kounde is convinced that if he is to join Chelsea, he will be the club's first-choice defender after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart at the end of their contracts.

Reports state that Sevilla will not accept a fee of less than €65 million as Chelsea can become active in the transfer market since being taken over by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium.

imago1009691594h

The Blues are yet to submit their opening bid for Kounde this summer as Tuchel suggested the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began last year.

He admitted: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

It remains to be seen if the Blues can seal a deal for their man this summer or whether Barcelona could attempt to pull off a steal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010105763h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Boss Simone Inzaghi Wants to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Paulo Dybala

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012115250h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Must Reduce Wages to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012194444h (5)
News

Report: New Chelsea Ownership Set to Hire New CEO & Sporting Director

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012234864h (1)
News

Mason Mount Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Season

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter He Will Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012194321h (1)
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Goal Contributions Following End of Chelsea Season

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011941195h
Transfer News

The Reason Romelu Lukaku Won't Leave Chelsea Before June 30 Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011817036h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Hoping' to Force Through Move to Inter Milan Ahead of Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms14 hours ago