Report: Barcelona 'Serious' About Jules Kounde Interest Despite Chelsea Leading Race

Barcelona are 'serious' about their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea currently lead the race for the Frenchman, according to reports.

The 23-year-old seems destined for a move to Stamford Bridge after being heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea for over a year.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's interest in Kounde is 'serious'.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Catalan giants are likely to pose the most threat to Chelsea's pursuit of the defender but he looks set to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues have reportedly asked Kounde to ignore any offers from other clubs, including Barcelona, amid their interest in the French international.

Kounde is convinced that if he is to join Chelsea, he will be the club's first-choice defender after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart at the end of their contracts.

Reports state that Sevilla will not accept a fee of less than €65 million as Chelsea can become active in the transfer market since being taken over by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Blues are yet to submit their opening bid for Kounde this summer as Tuchel suggested the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began last year.

He admitted: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

It remains to be seen if the Blues can seal a deal for their man this summer or whether Barcelona could attempt to pull off a steal.



