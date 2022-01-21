Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Set Ousmane Dembele Price Amid Chelsea Links

Barcelona have set their asking price if Ousmane Dembele is to leave the Spanish giants in the January transfer window amid reports that Chelsea are interested in his services.

The 24-year-old's current deal in Spain expires at the end of the season, with him looking to leave on a free in June.

As per Le Parisien, via Get French Football News, Barcelona are seeking €20 million in order to sell Dembele this month.

imago0028571648h

This comes after reports revealed that the Spanish giants told Dembele to leave the club in January after refusing a contract extension in Catalonia.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive' but now he will not extend his deal.

Read More

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

imago1009231523h

Initial reports suggested that the Blues were 'especially' interested in Dembele and have been 'following him closely'.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

When asked about signing Dembele for Chelsea, Tuchel refused to comment but insisted that the French international is a 'very good' player.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk.” he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009231523h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Set Ousmane Dembele Price Amid Chelsea Links

41 seconds ago
imago1007013147h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

30 minutes ago
imago1009129672h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Clash Against Tottenham Hotspur is a Big Game

1 hour ago
imago0028202642h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ousmane Dembele Admission Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

1 hour ago
imago1008894018h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen’s Expected Return Date to Chelsea Training

2 hours ago
imago1006594503h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Still Ongoing' Amid PSG & Real Madrid Links

2 hours ago
imago1009189320h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Tottenham

2 hours ago
imago1008894018h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Tottenham Hotspur

2 hours ago