Report: Barcelona Set Ousmane Dembele Price Amid Chelsea Links

Barcelona have set their asking price if Ousmane Dembele is to leave the Spanish giants in the January transfer window amid reports that Chelsea are interested in his services.

The 24-year-old's current deal in Spain expires at the end of the season, with him looking to leave on a free in June.

As per Le Parisien, via Get French Football News, Barcelona are seeking €20 million in order to sell Dembele this month.

This comes after reports revealed that the Spanish giants told Dembele to leave the club in January after refusing a contract extension in Catalonia.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive' but now he will not extend his deal.

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now.

Initial reports suggested that the Blues were 'especially' interested in Dembele and have been 'following him closely'.

It was believed that Tuchel was 'insistent' that Chelsea sign the player due to their positive relationship at Dortmund together.

When asked about signing Dembele for Chelsea, Tuchel refused to comment but insisted that the French international is a 'very good' player.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk.” he said.

