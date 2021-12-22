Report: Barcelona Set to Challenge Chelsea to Jules Kounde Transfer

Barcelona are set to challenge Chelsea to the transfer of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the transfer never materialised.

As per Sport.es, Barcelona boss Xavi would be interested in bringing the defender to the Spanish club amid Chelsea's interest.

Chelsea refused to pay the €80 million asking price heading into the final days of the window which saw Sevilla remain firm, leading to the Frenchman staying in Spain.

It has recently been reported that the 23-year-old has already agreed a contract with Thomas Tuchel's side on a four or five year contract and remains keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in a defensive crisis right now, on and off the field, due to contracts expiring. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that a move for Kounde could be in the pipeline.

However, Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona according to Spanish outlet Sport.es.

The website writes: "If there is one name among the Sevilla squad that Xavi would choose for his Barcelona, it would be Kounde."

The defender still has a €80 million release clause, with Chelsea willing to put €60 million on the table to sign the youngster.

However, it remains difficult for a deal to be done in January despite Thomas Tuchel's desire to bring him to the club.

