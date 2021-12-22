Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Set to Challenge Chelsea to Jules Kounde Transfer

Author:

Barcelona are set to challenge Chelsea to the transfer of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the transfer never materialised.

As per Sport.es, Barcelona boss Xavi would be interested in bringing the defender to the Spanish club amid Chelsea's interest.

imago1008490843h (1)

Chelsea refused to pay the €80 million asking price heading into the final days of the window which saw Sevilla remain firm, leading to the Frenchman staying in Spain.

It has recently been reported that the 23-year-old has already agreed a contract with Thomas Tuchel's side on a four or five year contract and remains keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Read More

Chelsea are in a defensive crisis right now, on and off the field, due to contracts expiring. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that a move for Kounde could be in the pipeline.

imago1008490854h (2)

However, Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona according to Spanish outlet Sport.es.

The website writes: "If there is one name among the Sevilla squad that Xavi would choose for his Barcelona, it would be Kounde."

The defender still has a €80 million release clause, with Chelsea willing to put €60 million on the table to sign the youngster.

However, it remains difficult for a deal to be done in January despite Thomas Tuchel's desire to bring him to the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008490854h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Set to Challenge Chelsea to Jules Kounde Transfer

50 seconds ago
imago1008769621h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Whether Chelsea Will Sign Unvaccinated Players Ahead of January Transfer Window

30 minutes ago
imago1008770093h
News

'Ask Me About Football' - Thomas Tuchel's Plea Regarding the Vaccination State of Chelsea's Players

1 hour ago
imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Academy Selection Hint Ahead of Brentford Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008053751h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Learn AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Valuation

3 hours ago
imago1007575183h
News

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

4 hours ago
imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

16 hours ago
imago1006892628h
News

'Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

16 hours ago