Report: Barcelona Set To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Chelsea

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal only seven months ago during the January window, but with the latest arrival of Robert Lewandoski from Bayern Munich, the club no longer see a purpose for him.

Lewandoski isn't the only notable difference for the Spanish giants this season, however, having also brought in Raphinha from Leeds United, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and former Blue Andreas Christensen.

The connection between the three of them being that Chelsea pursued them first and with the exception of the Danish centre back, had to sit back and let the La Liga side swoop in and steal them from their grasp.

Aubameyang for Barcelona this season. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barcelona To Sell For €23million

So, perhaps Barcelona are attempting to make amends as a new report from Jigantes FC editor, Gerard Romero, has claimed that the club are set to sell the Gabonese striker to the West London outfit for around €23m plus bonuses.

Thomas Tuchel has previously explained his own interest in Aubameyang, having coached the 33-year-old for two years during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and believes he would bring to Chelsea exactly what he saw from him in Germany (the forward scored 141 goals and collected 36 assists in 213 appearances for Dortmund).

Aubameyang and Tuchel celebrating Dortmund's DFB-Pokal victory in 2017. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

The loss of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have amplified Tuchel's desire for a fresh frontline but maybe it'll be an old face that revamps the Blues' attack.

