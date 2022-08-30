Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Set To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Chelsea

Chelsea have been searching for the ideal centre forward recruitment all summer and it seems Thomas Tuchel is going to get one of this top targets.

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal only seven months ago during the January window, but with the latest arrival of Robert Lewandoski from Bayern Munich, the club no longer see a purpose for him. 

Lewandoski isn't the only notable difference for the Spanish giants this season, however, having also brought in Raphinha from Leeds United, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and former Blue Andreas Christensen. 

The connection between the three of them being that Chelsea pursued them first and with the exception of the Danish centre back, had to sit back and let the La Liga side swoop in and steal them from their grasp. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang for Barcelona this season. 

Barcelona To Sell For €23million

So, perhaps Barcelona are attempting to make amends as a new report from Jigantes FC editor, Gerard Romero, has claimed that the club are set to sell the Gabonese striker to the West London outfit for around €23m plus bonuses.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel has previously explained his own interest in Aubameyang, having coached the 33-year-old for two years during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and believes he would bring to Chelsea exactly what he saw from him in Germany (the forward scored 141 goals and collected 36 assists in 213 appearances for Dortmund). 

Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang and Tuchel celebrating Dortmund's DFB-Pokal victory in 2017. 

The loss of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have amplified Tuchel's desire for a fresh frontline but maybe it'll be an old face that revamps the Blues' attack. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

BREAKING Marcos Alonso Will Join Barcelona This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'He's A Fully Committed Player' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesar Azpilicueta

By Luka Foley
Reece James and Raheem Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Southampton | Premier League

By Connor Dossi-White
Ross Barkley in his first training session for Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: English & Scottish Clubs Interested In Ross Barkley

By Stephen Smith
Pulisic v Leeds
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Set To Stay At Chelsea This Season

By Stephen Smith
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: PSG ‘Monitoring’ N’Golo Kante’s Contract Situation at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Suggests Chelsea's Potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alternative

By Owen Cummings