Report: Barcelona Show Interest in Chelsea Duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Barcelona are showing an interest in Chelsea attacking duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues men have struggled to make an impact up front for the west London side this season, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount proving their worth in attack as of late.

Such performances have generated speculation that the German and Belgian internationals could leave the club in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Universal, the La Liga giants are believed to be looking at Werner and Lukaku as potential transfer targets.

The news comes after recent reports that the Catalan side's long-term target Erling Haaland is reportedly close to a move to Manchester City, with the club therefore now looking at alternatives.

Barcelona are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight and are under the management of club and footballing legend Xavi.

They have also been linked with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Alexander Isak and Lautaro Martinez, all of whom are some of Europe's top strikers.

Werner joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, and amassed a total of 27 goal contributions in his first season in English football, but has struggled to have made the same impact in the current campaign.

Lukaku became the club's record signing as he made a return to west London in August but despite having a strong start to his second stint in blue, he has only scored 11 goals in 31 games across all competitions.

