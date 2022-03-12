Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Show Interest in Chelsea Duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Barcelona are showing an interest in Chelsea attacking duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, according to reports. 

The Blues men have struggled to make an impact up front for the west London side this season, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount proving their worth in attack as of late. 

Such performances have generated speculation that the German and Belgian internationals could leave the club in the summer. 

imago1010237106h

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Universal, the La Liga giants are believed to be looking at Werner and Lukaku as potential transfer targets.

The news comes after recent reports that the Catalan side's long-term target Erling Haaland is reportedly close to a move to Manchester City, with the club therefore now looking at alternatives.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight and are under the management of club and footballing legend Xavi.

They have also been linked with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Alexander Isak and Lautaro Martinez, all of whom are some of Europe's top strikers.

imago1006929346h

Werner joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, and amassed a total of 27 goal contributions in his first season in English football, but has struggled to have made the same impact in the current campaign.

Lukaku became the club's record signing as he made a return to west London in August but despite having a strong start to his second stint in blue, he has only scored 11 goals in 31 games across all competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010175273h (4)
News

Roman Abramovich Disqualified by Premier League From Being Director of Chelsea Following Government Sanctions

By Matt Debono39 minutes ago
imago1010365130h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Eye up Move for Chelsea Star Reece James

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Uncomfortable' With Situation in Ukraine, 'Hard to Focus' on Football

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010494741h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Summer Move to Barcelona A 'Done Deal'

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010295049h (1)
News

Frank Lampard Reacts to 'Tough Moment' for Chelsea Staff & Fans After Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Stay Strong in Difficult Time

By Jago Hemming6 hours ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Set to Be in Attendance at Chelsea vs Newcastle Amid Takeover Interest

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts People in Charge' to Find Solution to Chelsea's Situation

By Jago Hemming14 hours ago