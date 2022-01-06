Report: Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are stepping up in their race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen next summer, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since 2012 but could leave west London at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

He is one of three defenders at Chelsea who could depart the European Champions as free agents come next summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, sources close to Christensen have said the La Liga giants have 'accelerated' their efforts to sign the centre-back.

Barcelona are keen on signing players whose contracts at their current clubs expire either this year or in 2023 with the Danish international fitting this criteria, with his 'age, quality and experience of playing at the highest level' also being key factors.

Talks between Christensen and Chelsea over a new deal are said to have 'paralysed' and he is therefore more likely to leave at the end of the season as he is now free to talk to new clubs.

A contract offered by Barcelona is believed to be a four-year-deal, as well as the option to extend it by a further year.

Christensen entered the first team picture in the 17/18 season after spending two successful years on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has made 146 appearances in total for the Blues, scoring his only goal for the club earlier in the campaign against Malmo.

The Danish defender has played 19 games so far this season under manager Thomas Tuchel.

