Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona 'Accelerate' Talks for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are stepping up in their race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen next summer, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2012 but could leave west London at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract. 

He is one of three defenders at Chelsea who could depart the European Champions as free agents come next summer. 

imago1008445497h

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, sources close to Christensen have said the La Liga giants have 'accelerated' their efforts to sign the centre-back.

Barcelona are keen on signing players whose contracts at their current clubs expire either this year or in 2023 with the Danish international fitting this criteria, with his 'age, quality and experience of playing at the highest level' also being key factors.

Read More

Talks between Christensen and Chelsea over a new deal are said to have 'paralysed' and he is therefore more likely to leave at the end of the season as he is now free to talk to new clubs.

A contract offered by Barcelona is believed to be a four-year-deal, as well as the option to extend it by a further year.

imago1008392709h (2)

Christensen entered the first team picture in the 17/18 season after spending two successful years on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has made 146 appearances in total for the Blues, scoring his only goal for the club earlier in the campaign against Malmo.

The Danish defender has played 19 games so far this season under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

32 seconds ago
imago1008975094h
News

'Reach the Highest Level' - Hakim Ziyech Reveals Chelsea Motivation After Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

30 minutes ago
imago1008973325h
News

'We Did Not Have Five Defenders' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Back Four Decision Against Tottenham Hotspur

59 minutes ago
imago1008303585h
News

Chelsea Learn Full January schedule After Brighton Clash Moved to January 18

1 hour ago
imago1008970826h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Trio After Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Victory

2 hours ago
imago1008971814h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Trust in Saul Rewarded as Midfield Pressure Relieved By Excellent Spaniard

2 hours ago
imago1008970661h
News

History Suggests Chelsea Already in Carabao Cup Final After First Leg Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

3 hours ago
imago1007904792h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Taking Time' to Assess Left Back Situation Amid Interest in Lucas Digne

3 hours ago