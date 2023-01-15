Report: Barcelona Still Want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are still interested in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club, and are even thinking about going down the legal route to try and make the deal happen.

Aubameyang has already been registered and de-registered by Barcelona this season, and La Liga does not permit another registration in the same season for a player.

Barcelona are trying to work things out and Aubameyang is open to a move away from Chelsea.

Barcelona still want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Barcelona still want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are seeking legal clarity to see if there is a way around the La Liga ruling.

Aubameyang is not happy at Chelsea and Barcelona seem him as a cut price option to bolster the squad during their period of financial problems.

Barcelona have been open about the fact that they are largely unable to make any significant signings this month, and have identified Aubameyang as a stop gap option.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to a move away from Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

La Liga rules state the deal is not possible but Barcelona are trying to work out if there is any way around the ruling that would allow Aubameyang to pull on the jersey again this season.

The Gambian has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Graham Potter and he is very open to a move away from the club this month and wants the return to Barcelona.

