Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Captain Cesar Azplicueta To Replace Departing Dani Alves

Chelsea captain and Spain international Cesar Azplicueta has been identified as Barcelona's number one target to replace the departing Dani Alves.

Azplicueta has been subject to many transfer rumours linking himself to Barcelona for months and has reportedly been in discussion with Chelsea to discuss his current contract situation.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta has a two-year deal on the table and has agreed personal terms. Barca manager Xavi wants the Chelsea captain.

The 32 year-old would replace the departing Brazilian Dani Alves who resigned for Barcelona in January following 6 years away from the club. Having only signed a 6 month contract he was due to deaprt the club this summer.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Alves, 39, wanted to remain at Barcelona for next season while he prepared for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, however the Catalan club did not want to offer him a new deal.

This would seemingly open the door for Azpilicueta to take the place of Alves and be a starter for Xavi's men, despite Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto still being on Barcelona's books.

Since signing for Chelsea ten years ago, Azpilicueta has been a main stay in the Chelsea defence and his versatility has allowed him to play in an array of positions across a back four and even a back five.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Azpilicueta would arguably leave as a Chelsea legend, having won 9 major honours in his ten years in West London. Arguably his greatest honour being when he captained the side to the Champions League trophy after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

