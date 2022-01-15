Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Trio in Summer Transfer Swoop to Bolster Defence

Barcelona are looking to bolster their defence ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season by targeting Chelsea's defensive trio, according to reports.

The three players included in the report are Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will all be out of contract in the summer of 2022.

As Barcelona's hopes of winning a trophy this season continue to diminish, Xavi is desperate for his team to improve as soon as possible.

IMAGO / PA Images / Sportimage

As reported by SPORT, via Sport Witness, the three Blues defenders are all being watched 'closely' by Barcelona's sporting directors, who aim to reinforce their defence without paying a transfer fee.

The Catalan giants have been going through a tough financial situation recently which has limited their resources, hence their attraction being drawn to players nearing the end of their contracts.

The report goes on to state that Azpilicueta and Christensen are 'gaining more weight' and ahead of Rudiger in their eyes, who simply 'remains an option' for them.

The trio have all been linked with moves away in recent months with the likes of several clubs across Europe interested in each of them.

IMAGO / Marca

Azpilicueta appears to be struggling with a contract standoff, as it was recently reported that he is asking for a two-year deal with an option for a third to stay in west London.

The Blues on the other hand are only willing to agree to a one-year contract extension with an option for a second.

Barcelona will likely be frantically keeping up to date with the ongoings among the club's defence as they look to make moves for the trio.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube