Report: Barcelona Target Potential Summer Swoop for Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are eyeing up a potential move over the summer months for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to reports.

The Spaniard had previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid after it was revealed that he was keen on a move back to the Spanish league and particularly his home town, Madrid.

In the absence of Chelsea's first choice left-back Ben Chilwell for most of the season, Alonso has been given valuable game time including 41 appearances across all competitions in which he has registered four goals and five assists.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As Fabrizio Romano reports, Barcelona are keen on snatching the wing-back off Chelsea's hands in the summer.

The report states that Alonso is respectful to Chelsea but his priority is to return to Spain in the summer and Xavi's side have already made direct contact exploring price and potential plans.

The Catalan giants currently rely week-in-week-out on the services of the ageing Jordi Alba and could do with reinforcements on the left flank.

Alonso has proved in the Premier League that he continues to carry an offensive threat and is reportedly among three of four options for Barcelona in his position.

IMAGO / Xinhua

MARCA went on to report that Nicolas Tagliafico is another of the Catalan club's options at left-back.

When Chilwell returns to the club from his injury absence in the summer, he will likely return to his starting place at the club.

Emerson Palmieri is also likely to return from his loan to Lyon in the summer which will make selection at left-back even more competitive for Alonso.

