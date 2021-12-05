Report: Barcelona Targeting Chelsea Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta Ahead of 'Large Sum' Signings

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is being targeted as a potential signing for Barcelona on a free transfer as they cannot spend big on summer signings, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues skipper's current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, meaning he could speak to foreign clubs in January regarding a free transfer.

As per El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in signing the Spaniard.

This comes as the club cannot afford to sign players for 'large sums of money', so will instead look to bring Azpilicueta in on a free transfer to add experience to the Barcelona squad.

Last summer Barcelona signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers and could follow suit next summer.

However, previous reports have suggested that Azpilicueta is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea as they look to retain their captain for next season.

The skipper has has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can."

