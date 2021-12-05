Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Targeting Chelsea Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta Ahead of 'Large Sum' Signings

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is being targeted as a potential signing for Barcelona on a free transfer as they cannot spend big on summer signings, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues skipper's current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, meaning he could speak to foreign clubs in January regarding a free transfer.

As per El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in signing the Spaniard.

imago1008453039h

This comes as the club cannot afford to sign players for 'large sums of money', so will instead look to bring Azpilicueta in on a free transfer to add experience to the Barcelona squad.

Last summer Barcelona signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers and could follow suit next summer.

However, previous reports have suggested that Azpilicueta is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea as they look to retain their captain for next season.

Read More

imago1008270779h (1)

The skipper has has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392714h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Targeting Chelsea Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta Ahead of 'Large Sum' Signings

14 seconds ago
imago1008387295h
News

'A Big Achievement' - Ralf Rangnick Praises Thomas Tuchel's Impact at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1007585130h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Identify Chelsea's Malang Sarr as Potential Transfer Target

1 hour ago
imago1008392607h
News

Ross Barkley Admits He Grew Up Watching Chelsea & Names Childhood Idols

1 hour ago
imago1007861480h
Transfer News

Report: Leeds Assess Ross Barkley Loan Signing From Chelsea Ahead of January Move

2 hours ago
imago1008428919h
News

'It’s Mentally Difficult' - Thiago Silva Comments on Chelsea's Tough Fixture Schedule

2 hours ago
imago1007759001h
News

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Admits He Would 'Love' to Return to Ajax

3 hours ago
imago1007849186h (2)
News

'There’s no Better Feeling in Football' - Ross Barkley Hints at Chelsea Stay

3 hours ago