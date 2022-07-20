Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Tell Jules Kounde To Reject Chelsea's Move For The Defender

Chelsea are getting increasingly closer to beating out Barcelona and finalising a deal worth around €60 million for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but with with the Spanish giants yet to even place a bid, they are starting to use a different tactic. 

The Blues have had personal terms agreed with the centre back for a year, but stalls in negotiations have allowed those at Camp Nou to try and steal him from right under their noses.

Kounde

Kounde spending his summer break with Aurélien Tchouaméni. 

A report from @InfoSevillismo, via Blue_Footy, suggested that Todd Boehly and co have proposed to pay a straight up fee of €45m, with €20m to be paid later including €5m in bonuses.

It means the valuation of the of the France international hasn't changed since discussions began months ago, and he would become the West London club's most expensive defensive signing. 

Although, with nothing secured yet, a French news outlet, Foot Mercato, has revealed that the Catalan side have asked the 23-year-old to refuse any offer coming his away, starting with Chelsea's. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde for Sevilla. 

They also detailed, however, that Sevilla are getting impatient and that if Barca don't make a firm and quick offer, the club will do everything they can to send him to the Premier League. 

The news demonstrates that whilst the Blues may have one La Liga team to fight off, they have another one very much on their side.

