Report: Barcelona to Hold Ousmane Dembele Meeting Over Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Barcelona will decide whether or not to terminate Ousmane Dembele's contract at the club on Tuesday amid interest from Chelsea and other clubs, according to reports.

They wanted to offload the 24-year-old last month because of his contract expiring at the end of the season, but Dembele remained at the Camp Nou when the transfer window shut on Monday night.

Dembele had an offer to leave but he turned it down which will likely see him leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

Now as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona aren't happy with the way Dembele behaved during the January transfer window and will now hold a meeting over his future on Tuesday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They will discuss his future and decide if they should terminate his contract. Manager, Xavi will hold the final decision.

Chelsea were linked and have a summer interest in the France international after not making a Deadline Day move for the winger amid admiration from Thomas Tuchel.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona's President, offered an update on Dembele's situation on Tuesday morning.

"Well, Ousmane said that the renewal offer was very good, then it was an economic issue... And when we told him that it was already good enough, the agent took a position in not saying anything," as quoted by BarcaCentre.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Dembele wanted to accept a renewal. Then they wanted more and the issue got stuck. His agent didn't say anything and that has consequences. We've done everything possible and he hasn't accepted.

"We are very surprised that he didn't accept the offer from the English club either, he prefers to stay here. It's not good for him or for the club.

"What happened with Dembele is difficult to understand. He is now in the squad and Xavi must work on the present but also on the future and if we don't have Dembele next season.

"We think Dembele has an agreement with another club."

