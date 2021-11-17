Report: Barcelona Told They Have 'No Chance' of Signing Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has 'no chance' of joining Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Blues defender joined the club from Marseille in 2012 and is one of the club's most decorated players, with eight trophies to his name.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Barcelona being one of the rumoured clubs interested in signing him.

However according to Eduardo Inda, via Sport Witness, there is 'no chance' that Azpilicueta will make a move to the Nou Camp as Chelsea will not allow him to do so.

The report says that the Blues have an option in his current deal to extend his stay by a further year, something the club are keen to do.

He will therefore remain at the west London side for another season and continue to be the club's captain for the foreseeable future.

The Spanish international has featured 442 times for Chelsea since arriving in 2012, scoring 14 goals and assisting 56. He has played 13 games so far this season, proving he is still a reliable asset for Thomas Tuchel's side.

His efforts for the Blues have allowed him to achieve two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a Champions League, a Super Cup, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

Azpilicueta is the eighth highest appearance maker in the club's history and is three behind Dennis Wise.

He was also a crucial part of the west London side's Champions League victory last season, playing 11 of the 13 games.

