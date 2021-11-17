Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Told They Have 'No Chance' of Signing Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has 'no chance' of joining Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports. 

The Blues defender joined the club from Marseille in 2012 and is one of the club's most decorated players, with eight trophies to his name. 

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Barcelona being one of the rumoured clubs interested in signing him. 

imago1007354161h

However according to Eduardo Inda, via Sport Witness, there is 'no chance' that Azpilicueta will make a move to the Nou Camp as Chelsea will not allow him to do so.

The report says that the Blues have an option in his current deal to extend his stay by a further year, something the club are keen to do.

He will therefore remain at the west London side for another season and continue to be the club's captain for the foreseeable future.

Read More

imago1002915321h

The Spanish international has featured 442 times for Chelsea since arriving in 2012, scoring 14 goals and assisting 56. He has played 13 games so far this season, proving he is still a reliable asset for Thomas Tuchel's side.

His efforts for the Blues have allowed him to achieve two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a Champions League, a Super Cup, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

Azpilicueta is the eighth highest appearance maker in the club's history and is three behind Dennis Wise.

He was also a crucial part of the west London side's Champions League victory last season, playing 11 of the 13 games.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007430033h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Told They Have 'No Chance' of Signing Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta

57 seconds ago
imago1005385545h
News

'I’m Very Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Impressive Chelsea Penalty Record

30 minutes ago
imago1007480507h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants Chelsea Stay Despite 'Slap in the Face' Contract Offer

1 hour ago
imago1007582532h
News

'We Have a Good Atmosphere' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Comments on Chelsea's Team Morale

1 hour ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Make Decisions Over Conor Gallagher & Billy Gilmour's Roles in Thomas Tuchel's Side

2 hours ago
imago1007861251h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Support Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market

2 hours ago
imago1002913459h
News

'We Stuck to Our Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

3 hours ago
imago1007434315h
News

Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News Ahead of Leicester City Clash

3 hours ago