Report: Barcelona 'Tried to Enter' Talks With Chelsea Over Ousmane Dembele but Thomas Tuchel Wants Summer Transfer

Barcelona have reportedly approached Chelsea over a move for Ousmane Dembele but the Blues were not interested in a January transfer.

The French international is set to leave the Spanish club on Deadline Day as his contract expires in June.

However, it looks like he will not be joining Chelsea as L'Equipe via Sport Witness, reports that Chelsea are not interested in the immediate arrival of Dembele.

imago1009107135h

The report states that Barcelona 'tried to enter' talks with the Blues over Dembele but were 'not interested in the immediate arrival' of the player on Deadline Day. Thomas Tuchel is 'particularly interested' in the move in the summer.

The forward is valued at €20 million, but he is free to move wherever he pleases at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Read More

This comes after reports that his preference is to move to the Premier League and in particular Chelsea, to reunite with his former boss Tuchel.

imago0028202642h

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

The pair could reunite at the end of the season but with Chelsea stacked in their attacking areas, Dembele could have to wait for a forward to depart for the Blues.

Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have all struggled with game time in recent weeks whilst Hakim Ziyech has previously been linked with a move away.

