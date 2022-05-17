Report: Barcelona 'Very Optimistic' About Signing Chelsea's Marcos Alonso After Negotiations

Barcelona are very optimistic about completing a deal to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso after negotiating with the club, according to reports in Spain.

The Spaniard could end his six-year spell at Chelsea at the end of the season.

As per Cadena SER, via Sport Witness, Barcelona are optimistic of completing the transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that Barcelona are negotiating with Chelsea and very optimistic that they can get a deal done.

Alonso 'has an agreement' with Chelsea to leave the club in the summer, with Barcelona keen to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Sources at Barcelona state that ‘negotiations are underway’ and have been assured that the player has an agreement with Chelsea to facilitate a transfer.

However, no transfer can take place whilst the club are under restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The Blues are set to be taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium ahead of the summer window, with Alonso keen to move to Spain.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

Andreas Christensen appears to be on his way to Barcelona, signing at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Cesar Azpilicueta could also head to the Camp Nou, with talks set to take place when the new owners are in place at Chelsea.

