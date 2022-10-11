Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Want Both N'Golo Kante & Jorginho From Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Barcelona Want Both N'Golo Kante & Jorginho From Chelsea

The midfield pair could leave on free transfers next summer.

A very busy transfer window at the end of the 2021/22 season saw Chelsea bring in seven new senior players to replace the ones that were on the way out, whilst they handed new contracts to the likes of Reece James and Armando Broja. 

There are also current talks taking place with Mason Mount over tying his future to the club, as the new owner Todd Boehly attempts to strengthen his side's aging midfield for the long run. 

However, the rumours of Jorginho potentially signing a new deal have died down since the summer and it is now looking even worse for the ever-present N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante

Kante has been out of action since game week 2. 

Despite his clear desire to remain in West London, the current administration doesn't think extending Kante's stay would be the best decision when they factor in his age and his poor injury record. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old has only made two appearances this season and is still sidelined after worsening his muscle problem this week following his return to team training.  

So, with both Jorginho and Kante's contracts expected to run their course until summer 2023, it is looking increasingly likely that Chelsea will lose them on free transfers and there's one club in particular who would like to take them up on it. 

According to a report from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Barcelona want to exploit these fragile contract situations, and pursue the midfield duo ahead of next July. 

Jorginho v Salzburg

Jorginho featured in the draw against RB Salzburg. 

Chelsea and Barca are well acquainted when it comes to transfers, after the Blues lost Andreas Christensen and missed out on Raphinha and Jules Kounde within a matter of weeks to the Spanish giants, so it wouldn't be too crazy to see these rumours materialise in the future. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
News

Pat Nevin's Words On Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku

By Luka Foley
Bellingham & Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Jude Bellingham Urged To Join Manchester City Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have An Agreement In Principle For Christopher Vivell

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Addresses Rafael Leao Rumours Ahead Of AC Milan Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Transfer News

Report: New Chelsea Signing Gabriel Slonina Says Goodbye To Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From AC Milan: Rafael Leao

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

By Dylan McBennett