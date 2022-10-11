Report: Barcelona Want Both N'Golo Kante & Jorginho From Chelsea

A very busy transfer window at the end of the 2021/22 season saw Chelsea bring in seven new senior players to replace the ones that were on the way out, whilst they handed new contracts to the likes of Reece James and Armando Broja.

There are also current talks taking place with Mason Mount over tying his future to the club, as the new owner Todd Boehly attempts to strengthen his side's aging midfield for the long run.

However, the rumours of Jorginho potentially signing a new deal have died down since the summer and it is now looking even worse for the ever-present N'Golo Kante.

Kante has been out of action since game week 2. IMAGO / PA Images

Despite his clear desire to remain in West London, the current administration doesn't think extending Kante's stay would be the best decision when they factor in his age and his poor injury record.

The 31-year-old has only made two appearances this season and is still sidelined after worsening his muscle problem this week following his return to team training.

So, with both Jorginho and Kante's contracts expected to run their course until summer 2023, it is looking increasingly likely that Chelsea will lose them on free transfers and there's one club in particular who would like to take them up on it.

According to a report from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Barcelona want to exploit these fragile contract situations, and pursue the midfield duo ahead of next July.

Jorginho featured in the draw against RB Salzburg. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea and Barca are well acquainted when it comes to transfers, after the Blues lost Andreas Christensen and missed out on Raphinha and Jules Kounde within a matter of weeks to the Spanish giants, so it wouldn't be too crazy to see these rumours materialise in the future.

