Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Will Not Accept Less Than €20M for Chelsea Target Sergino Dest

Barcelona will not accept less than €20 million for Chelsea-linked Sergino Dest, according to reports in Spain.

The USMNT international has fallen out of favour under Xavi since he took over at Barcelona and could be on the move.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not accept less than €20 million for Dest during the January transfer window.

imago1008506421h

The report states that the intention of Barcelona is to recover the fee that they paid for Dest from Ajax back in 2020.

Furthermore, the defender has 'expressed his intention to succeed at the Camp Nou' and will not seek a move this window.

However, Thomas Tuchel's interest may 'make him rethink' his future as the German boss has identified the American as a target this month.

Read More

imago1008445995h

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a right wing-back after James picked up an injury against Brighton.

The defender is ruled out for up to six weeks whilst Chilwell is out until the end of the season.

Dest would provide cover for both the left side and right side, familiar with playing in a back five.

Tuchel's side will have to pay up during the winter window if they wish to make Dest a Chelsea player before the end of the month.

It remains to be seen as to whether Dest will leave but it is one to keep an eye on throughout the window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008506403h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Will Not Accept Less Than €20M for Chelsea Target Sergino Dest

50 seconds ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Highly Unlikely' to Sanction January Departure for Cesar Azpilicueta Despite Atletico Madrid Interest

30 minutes ago
pjimage (6)
Transfer News

Rice, Tchouameni, Kounde & Fofana: Chelsea Name Four-Man Summer Transfer Shortlist

11 hours ago
imago1008975113h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Considering Loan Move for Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr

12 hours ago
imago1008397540h
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

13 hours ago
imago1009013461h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

13 hours ago
imago1008970958h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Waiting Until Summer to Make Major Transfers

14 hours ago
pjimage (5)
Transfer News

What Chelsea Will Need to Do to Try to Convince Lyon of Emerson Palmieri Recall

15 hours ago