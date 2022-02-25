Barcelona haven't yet reached a full agreement with Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen to sign them on free transfers this summer, according to reports.

The defensive pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and have been approached by Barcelona over making the switch to Spain.

Christensen is likely to leave this summer, while Chelsea are hoping they can agree an extension with Azpilicueta, however no formal talks have taken place

Azpilicueta has an offer of two-years plus a further year on the table from Barcelona, and as per Fabrizio Romano, no agreement has been reached for either Chelsea defender.

Christensen won't move to another Premier League club out of respect for the Blues, with Bayern Munich also showing interest.

Thomas Tuchel has distanced himself from contract talks, telling the players and media: "The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion."

Azpilicueta, 32, has also played down any talk over his future, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or away from the capital, with the skipper looking to focus on the football.

Tuchel spoke of the Spain international's situation and confirmed discussions have taken place behind closed doors.

"I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

