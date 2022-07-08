Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

As the Blues take interest in Barcelona's talented centre mid Frenkie De Jong, the club has realised that their current business with the Spanish side may be the key to their success.

In previous weeks there has been plenty of talk between the clubs about Chelsea's Spanish duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as Barcelona wishes to bring the pair to the club.

Both players have already expressed their interest in heading over to their home country and playing at Camp Nou. However, due to Chelsea's defense shortage and Barcelona's financial issues, the deal has taken longer than expected.

Now that Chelsea is in the race for the Dutch international, the Blues may use this to their advantage to try to bring De Jong to Stamford Bridge rather than Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel has already proposed the idea of using the two Spaniards in some form of a deal to offer to Barcelona to find a deal that both parties can be happy with.

Tuchel wants to try and reunite De Jong with former Ajax teammate Matthijs De Ligt. The Chelsea boss has already expressed that he would love to bring the Dutch pair to Chelsea.

So far the Blues are in a stalemate with the German champions Bayern Munich over the deal of De Ligt but still look to be the favorites.

