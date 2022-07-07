Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Would Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has attracted interest across Europe's elite and Chelsea are one of the clubs set to pursue him this summer. 

With the La Liga side potentially hijacking the Blues' Raphinha deal with Leeds United, Thomas Tuchel and co have began looking at alternatives. 

Frenkie De Jong

de Jong with a wave. 

Chelsea have informed the Spanish club of their intent to target the midfielder this transfer window and they believe they have what it takes to sign a player of his caliber, particularly with Barca going in for Raphinha. 

Even more, according to Relevo, the Dutch international would be more open to a move to Tuchel's Blues as the West London club plan to hijack Man United's deal. 

Nevertheless, de Jong is still keen to stay in Spain but the decision might be taken out of his hands with a potential swap deal for one or both of left backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, a part of the discussion. 

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie de Jong in match warm-up.

The 25-year-old would cost upwards of £50million even if Chelsea would offer both Spanish defenders alongside it. 

With a value of £70million attached to his name, a figure the Red Devils are struggling to meet upfront, the two Premier League clubs won't be rushing to make a final decision. 

