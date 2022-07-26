Report: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong Would Only Leave For Chelsea

Chelsea are in the search for their third new recruit of the summer after securing Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, and one of their targets has hinted at a move to the Premier League.

The Blues had set a reported £200m budget at the beginning on the transfer window, all to be spent on an expected five new players ahead of next season.

de Jong serious for Barcelona. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Frenkie de Jong signed for Barcelona in 2019 and he has had a more difficult journey than he perhaps would've thought, with the Spanish giants going through an uncharacteristic rough patch.

However, despite not being able to stamp his authority as much as he would've liked, the 25-year-old has attracted the interest of Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel who view the midfielder as a long-term investment.

The good news for them is that a new report from Sport (via the Dailymail), has claimed that the Netherlands international would only leave Barca for a switch to the Blues, as there is zero appeal in a move to Manchester United.

de Jong with a wink. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Those at Old Trafford have also signaled their intent to pursue de Jong but with revelations like that, maybe they'll let Chelsea take the reigns on this one.

