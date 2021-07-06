Report: Antoine Griezmann Set to be Offered to Chelsea This Summer

The Catalan club are trying to offload the forward.

Antoine Griezmann will be offered to Chelsea as Barcelona desperately attempt to cut costs this summer, accoring to reports.

The Spanish giants are attemting to tie Lionel Messi down on a new contract but may not be able to register the Argentine unless they fix their finances.

As per the Daily Star, Barcelona will offer Griezmann to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in order to fund Messi's contract.

Antoine Griezmann has been in action for France at the European Championships Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA

The report states that the Barcelona heirarchy have decided to put Griezmann up for sale following France's Round of 16 exit at Euro 2020.

However, Chelsea will face competition for the 30-year-old from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The player's representatives are expected in London in the next few days to test the resolve of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, as they look to find a new club for the striker.

Griezmann in action against Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger at Euro 2020 Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

Chelsea's priority signing this summer is a striker, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland believed to be the Blues main target.

Griezmann scored 20 goals in the La Liga season last year, providing 13 assists as well in 51 games for the Spaniards.

The Frenchman could be seen as an alternative if Chelsea fail to land their 'dream signing' Haaland, with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku also linked with a switch to London.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

