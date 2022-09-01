Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer

With only a few hours left in the summer transfer window, Chelsea have been trying very hard to complete a few more deals.

The main ones look to be Juventus' Denis Zakaria and Barcelona duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang has been in the wings for a while and today we got confirmation that a deal has been struck between Barca and Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Zakaria has also completed his medical and all that is left to do is sign the paperwork to make him a Chelsea player.

However, Depay is still uncertain due to Barcelona's reluctance to let him leave for free.

Despite this, Pete O'Rourke, via Football Insider, has claimed that Depay has been given the 'green light' to leave Barcelona today.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

He looks set to sign a one-year contract with Chelsea. The only thing that is left to do is complete the paperwork and medical before the 11pm deadline.

It's not mentioned in the article if the Blues will have to pay or fee for him or if it's a loan deal for this season only.

The fact that it is only a one-year contract is kind of weird and suggests it could be a loan move with the clubs being unable to agree on a suitable fee.

