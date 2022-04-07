Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele 'Dropped' Chelsea's Contract Offer

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly dropped Chelsea's contract offer despite the Blues trying to sign him on a free at the end of the season.

This comes as the French international is out of contract in Spain at the end of the campaign and was considering a move.

However, as per Javier Mantallanas, via Sport Witness, Dembele has 'dropped' an offer from Chelsea to join the Club.

imago1011125030h

The report states that Chelsea were keen to make a deal happen and 'negotiations had begun' after the Blues 'decided to go with everything' to sign Dembele.

However, now Matallanas has reported that 'Dembele dropped Chelsea's offer'.

It is unclear as to what this means, with the Blues currently unable to engage in transfer or contract negotiations as they are in the process of being sold.

This could change before the end of the season and once Roman Abramovich has sold Chelsea, meaning that a deal for Dembele could be explored in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011072034h

Reports have stated that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' in Janaury.

There was reportedly a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January but it was not to be despite Tuchel's insistance.

It was further reported that Barcelona are set to continue contract talks with the winger, handing Chelsea a blow in their pursuit for Dembele.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the past on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the player and Chelsea.

imago1011115990h
