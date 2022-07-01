Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona's Raphinha Bid Is Add-On Heavy and Todd Boehly Not Willing To Wait Around

In an increasingly fluid situation, it has been reported today that Barcelona's Raphinha bid is not structured to Leeds United's liking and that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reluctant to let this transfer drag on.

Another day, another batch of reports regarding Leeds United winger Raphinha.  Based on the today's latest, it appears that Barcelona is still haggling over the payment structure and Chelsea are getting frustrated by being made to wait after having come to an agreement with Leeds.  

Raphinha Chelsea

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports provided an update on this transfer saga today, saying that Barcelona are trying to meet the valuation of the winger with an add-on heavy package, which Leeds have no intention of accepting.  Meanwhile, though Raphinha has not ruled out a move to West London, owner Todd Boehly is keen to avoid this transfer dragging on.  

Jacobs also claims that Chelsea have offered a five-year deal to the Brazilian and they are putting pressure on his agent Deco to accept what is deemed a suitable offer.  Despite this, Raphinha is hesitant to decide until he knows if Barcelona will be able to come to an agreement with Leeds.  

Raphinha Leeds
Given Boehly's desire to not be drawn into an extended saga, it is likely that Chelsea will look to either complete this transfer or pursue other options in the near future.  

